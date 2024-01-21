Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $315.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

