Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,694 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44,694 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $383.45 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $384.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on META. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

