Orcam Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orcam Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

