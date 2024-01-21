JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Advisor OS LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,423,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 4,278,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

