Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $54.73. 2,752,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,624. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.