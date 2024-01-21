Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TTE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.86. 1,717,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

