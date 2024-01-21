Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. 1,996,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,163. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

