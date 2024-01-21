Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,797 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 288,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.06. 1,344,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,153. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

