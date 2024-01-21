West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,155,000 after acquiring an additional 339,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.