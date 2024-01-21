West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,741,000 after purchasing an additional 991,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CPB traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $43.15. 2,228,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

