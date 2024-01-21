West Coast Financial LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.24% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.26. 553,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,393. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

