West Coast Financial LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.90. 2,506,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $364.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.28 and a 200-day moving average of $322.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

