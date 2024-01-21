West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

