West Coast Financial LLC Buys 178 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Chemed worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $594.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,835. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $489.54 and a one year high of $596.99. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.58 and its 200-day moving average is $544.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.