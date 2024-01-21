West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MUSA traded down $6.17 on Friday, hitting $366.36. 137,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.77 and a 200 day moving average of $343.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $384.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.