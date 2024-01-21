West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $175.32.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
