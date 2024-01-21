West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 427,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 350,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 169,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SPYX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
