West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 427,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 350,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 169,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPYX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.