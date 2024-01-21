72,996 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 74,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.02. 9,126,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

