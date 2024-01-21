Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 823,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period.

DFEV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. 146,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

