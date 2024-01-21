Mizuho Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $23.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.30.

UPST stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 66.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

