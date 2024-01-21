Wells Fargo & Company Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $80.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.81.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

