Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.02.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a PE ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Carrols Restaurant Group

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.