Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Raised to $5.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

