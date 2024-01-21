Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Thryv has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,822.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Thryv by 21.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

