ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

STKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

STKS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 2.38. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $32,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,642 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.