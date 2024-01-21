Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$6.75

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems Price Performance

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.66. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Haivision Systems will post 0.2399173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

