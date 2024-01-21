CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $4,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $5,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $2,363,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

