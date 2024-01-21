Westpark Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westpark Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $290.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4,841.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $97.26 and a 52 week high of $290.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

