Clearfield’s (CLFD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $379.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

