Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

CRNT stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $213.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $87.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

