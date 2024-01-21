Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,610,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

