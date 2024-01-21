Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $752,145.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.