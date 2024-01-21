Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $752,145.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Read More
