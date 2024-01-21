Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.