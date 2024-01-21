Analyzing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) and NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and NEXTDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $659.93 million 5.21 $94.48 million $0.32 26.41 NEXTDC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than NEXTDC.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 NEXTDC 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chindata Group and NEXTDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than NEXTDC.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and NEXTDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 14.82% 7.52% 3.40% NEXTDC N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chindata Group beats NEXTDC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, and tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers. It also provides self-service portals comprising ONEDC, which offers access to real-time data and insights that streamline management; and AXON that allows interconnection of digital services and platforms. NEXTDC Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

