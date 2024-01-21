Financial Review: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $26.24 million 0.22 -$9.79 million N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 3.00 -$2.60 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZW Data Action Technologies and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 11.95, suggesting that its share price is 1,095% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -28.87% -81.34% -48.92% Professional Diversity Network -63.08% -224.43% -72.85%

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies beats Professional Diversity Network on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

