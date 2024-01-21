Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $312.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $291.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average is $265.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.