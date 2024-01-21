El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 39.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 183.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

