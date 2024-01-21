El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
El Pollo Loco Stock Performance
NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
