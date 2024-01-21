StockNews.com Upgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Buy

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

SUN stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,764,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

