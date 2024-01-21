Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

