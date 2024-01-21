Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
