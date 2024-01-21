Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 8,930.97%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

