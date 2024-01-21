StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

SFE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.