StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
SFE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.