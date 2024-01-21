RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Up 1.1 %

RADCOM stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in RADCOM by 23.1% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

