StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.