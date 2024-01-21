StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
