Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

