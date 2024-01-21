Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $98.11 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock valued at $202,464,451. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.