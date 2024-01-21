Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $593.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 566,898 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Applied Digital by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 311,995 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

