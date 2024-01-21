StockNews.com Downgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.96. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 98.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 464,500 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter worth $2,170,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

