Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.