ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $337.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.92 and its 200 day moving average is $310.70. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $248.00 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

