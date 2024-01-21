HC Wainwright Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $92.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.71.

APLS opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,745. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,206,000 after buying an additional 852,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

